Behind The Picture! Vijay Varma: Shah Rukh Khan somehow makes sure that you are the most special person that he is talking to

"It was at the muhurat of Darlings," revealed Vijay talking about the picture. When asked what was it like having King Khan himself visit the sets, the actor had a rather dreamy description
Actor Vijay Varma has been on the receiving end of hatred from people on social media. However, it is for a good reason! The actor delivered an exemplary performance with his recent release, 'Darlings', where he essayed the role of an abusive husband. The film directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen is a dark comedy that also stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew. Vijay stole the limelight with his convincing performance and has been getting some really strong reactions on behalf of his character, Hamza.
The film also marked the debut of Alia Bhatt as a producer. The film was also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. After the release of the film, Vijay took to his social media handle to share a couple of pictures clicked during the making of the film, and the first picture was a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay can be seen posing with a wide smile, having his fanboy moment.
"It was at the muhurat of 'Darlings'," reveals Vijay in an interview with Mid-Day. When asked what was it like having King Khan himself visit the set, Vijay had a rather dreamy description, "Everything stops. Everybody stops in their tracks. Some women hide behind curtains and whatever they can find. People just lose sense of who they are immediately when Shah Rukh Khan is around, and everybody's just looking in one direction where he is. It is incredible how a person can command so much love, respect, and regard."
"I mean I worked with Mr. Bachchan and I've seen how magnanimous and how big a personality he is, and Mr. Shah Rukh Khan has an incredible aura. I don't know about aura and all I'm just saying that you feel his presence. And, yet he somehow makes sure that you are the most special person that he's talking to. I don't know how he does that . When he's talking to you, you just think that you matter to him. And that's really some kind of magic spell he has on people for sure."
Sharing another incidental Shah Rukh Khan meeting after the release of the film, Vijay shared, "I was shooting in Mehboob for 'Devotion of Suspect X' that Sujoy (Ghosh) sir is making. And we heard that Shah Rukh sir is shooting on the set next door in Mehboob. So I and Sujoy went to meet him. And here he is in the middle of the shot, but we won't be able to meet him because he is shooting and yet he spotted us and was like 'hi'. He was in a bathrobe doing some commercial. He said, 'I learned that you guys were shooting there. Mai toh aajata, lekin mujhe jaane nahi de rahe, bathrobe pehenke kaise jaoge bahar, mai toh aane ke liye ready hu' (I would have come but I was asked not to as I was dressed in a bathrobe). Then he complimented the film."
"You remember your meetings with him," Vijay added.
