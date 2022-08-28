Behind The Picture! Vijay Varma: Shah Rukh Khan somehow makes sure that you are the most special person that he is talking to

"It was at the muhurat of Darlings," revealed Vijay talking about the picture. When asked what was it like having King Khan himself visit the sets, the actor had a rather dreamy description

Vijay Varma with Shah Rukh Khan/ Instagram

Actor Vijay Varma has been on the receiving end of hatred from people on social media. However, it is for a good reason! The actor delivered an exemplary performance with his recent release, 'Darlings', where he essayed the role of an abusive husband. The film directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen is a dark comedy that also stars Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Mathew. Vijay stole the limelight with his convincing performance and has been getting some really strong reactions on behalf of his character, Hamza.

The film also marked the debut of Alia Bhatt as a producer. The film was also co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. After the release of the film, Vijay took to his social media handle to share a couple of pictures clicked during the making of the film, and the first picture was a selfie with Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay can be seen posing with a wide smile, having his fanboy moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

"It was at the muhurat of 'Darlings'," reveals Vijay in an interview with Mid-Day. When asked what was it like having King Khan himself visit the set, Vijay had a rather dreamy description, "Everything stops. Everybody stops in their tracks. Some women hide behind curtains and whatever they can find. People just lose sense of who they are immediately when Shah Rukh Khan is around, and everybody's just looking in one direction where he is. It is incredible how a person can command so much love, respect, and regard."

"I mean I worked with Mr. Bachchan and I've seen how magnanimous and how big a personality he is, and Mr. Shah Rukh Khan has an incredible aura. I don't know about aura and all I'm just saying that you feel his presence. And, yet he somehow makes sure that you are the most special person that he's talking to. I don't know how he does that . When he's talking to you, you just think that you matter to him. And that's really some kind of magic spell he has on people for sure."

Also Read: Vijay Varma reveals first time he got a note from a girl

Sharing another incidental Shah Rukh Khan meeting after the release of the film, Vijay shared, "I was shooting in Mehboob for 'Devotion of Suspect X' that Sujoy (Ghosh) sir is making. And we heard that Shah Rukh sir is shooting on the set next door in Mehboob. So I and Sujoy went to meet him. And here he is in the middle of the shot, but we won't be able to meet him because he is shooting and yet he spotted us and was like 'hi'. He was in a bathrobe doing some commercial. He said, 'I learned that you guys were shooting there. Mai toh aajata, lekin mujhe jaane nahi de rahe, bathrobe pehenke kaise jaoge bahar, mai toh aane ke liye ready hu' (I would have come but I was asked not to as I was dressed in a bathrobe). Then he complimented the film."

"You remember your meetings with him," Vijay added.

Play Quiz: Are you excited to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2022

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 5 + 3 Submit Request