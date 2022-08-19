Vijay Varma reveals first time he got a note from a girl

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 August,2022 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While the actor has been winning rave reviews from critics, for his impeccable performance in the film opposite Alia Bhatt, he has also been getting endless female attention, more so since the release of the film

Vijay Varma/ Pic-PR


"My first early confidence came from women", shares our 'Darlings', Vijay Varma! Vijay Varma is the new ‘Darlings’ in B-town and there is no doubt about that. While the actor has been winning rave reviews from critics, for his impeccable performance in the film opposite Alia Bhatt, he has also been getting endless female attention, more so since the release of the film. 


In a recent interview, talking about how he values the presence of women in his life, he also opened up about his first encounter with female attention. 

“My first early confidence came from women. I was in my colony, I had this long hair, middle parting kind of a look going on a Marwari boy. So, for the first time that I got aware that I'm a man, or a boy, is when I received a note.. this little boy came on a cycle, he gave me a note, he's like 'that Didi gave me this note for you' so I opened it and she had some nice cute things to say about me and the way I look, so yeah.. I like it, I love it (laughs)." 


Also Read: 'Darlings' is made with a lot of love and effort: 'Hamza' aka Vijay Varma

While Vijay's character of Hamza has brought a wave of hatred into his DMs, it only goes on to show how much the audience loved his performance. He has been hailed by critics and audiences everywhere earning himself the new moniker of 'Versatile Varma'. 

With 'Darlings' now released on an OTT platform, Vijay also has an exciting slate of projects ahead including, 'Devotion of Suspect X' with Kareena Kapoor Khan, 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha, 'Mirzapur 3', and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.

