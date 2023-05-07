Priyanka and daughter Malti Maries spent their Saturday in New Jersey shopping for toys and having fun family time

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra spends her Saturday shopping for toys with daughter Malti Marie; see pics x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been busy promoting her latest projects 'Citadel' and 'Love Again' in different countries. But when she gets a break from work, the star rushes off to be by her daughter's side. On Sunday morning, Priyanka shared glimpses of what her Saturday looked like with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Priyanka took to her Instagram feed to share pictures with her daughter, giving a glimpse of how they spent Saturday in New Jersey. In the first picture, PC can be seen holding her baby in her arms while walking down the aisle of store selling stuffed toys. Malti wore a cute pink and white dress with gold earrings, while Priyanka was dressed in grey casuals and a white cap.

The rest of the pictures were of Malti enjoying at the Jonas's New Jersey home. Nick Jonas grew up in the city. In one photo she played with a tiny hot dog stand, in another one she was joined by her friends and cousins, including Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter Valentina. There was also a picture of a pet dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year. The couple revaled their daughter's face in public for the first time earlier this year when they attended the Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles where Nick and his brothers, Kevin and Joe unveiled their stars at Hollywood's iconic landmark. Ever since Priyanka often shares pictures of her daughter on her Instagram handle.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick brought their daughter to India, marking her first visit to the country. Priyanka and Nick were in the city to attend the NMACC opening event and Priyanka stayed back for the promotions and Mumbai premiere of 'Citadel'.

Also Read: Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra ahead a success of ‘Citadel’ and says, ‘My wife is a boss’