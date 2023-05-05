Nick Jonas praises Priyanka Chopra ahead a success of ‘Citadel’ and says, ‘My wife is a boss’

Nick Jonas hails Priyanka Chopra as 'boss' ahead of 'Citadel' success

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas espionage-themed series, Citadel, took place on April 28th, exclusively on Prime Video. Having broadcast three episodes on the video streaming platform, this fresh, action-packed TV show is already creating history by clinching the title of Prime Video's most-watched program. Upon hearing this news, Priyanka's partner Nick Jonas lauded the actress as well as the team and performers who worked alongside her on this Russo Brothers-based project.

On Friday, Nick Jonas took to Instagram stories and shared a poster of Citadel featuring Priyanka with her co-stars and fellow spies, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The poster read, 'CITADEL #1 TITLE ON PRIME VIDEO'. Nick wrote, "My wife is a boss."

He also added, "Congrats to the entire @citadelonprime and @primevideo family."

Nick Jonas reacts to Citadel becoming the number-one title on Prime Video.

Currently available on Prime Video, the initial three episodes of Citadel are now streaming. Additional episodes will be aired every Friday, with the final episode scheduled for release on May 26th.

The series features Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden portraying the roles of two spies who are in love but can't be together. ‘Citadel’ explores various themes such as espionage, romance, and action in unique ways. What sets the series apart is its worldwide outlook, with plans for franchise extensions in Italy and India already in progress.

Priyanka's recent weeks have been quite busy. She travelled to Mumbai, London, Rome, Los Angeles, and New York to promote Citadel. Additionally, she attended the Met Gala 2023 alongside Nick, and their attendance at the after-party Currently, Priyanka is occupied with the promotional activities of her newest Hollywood film, Love Again.

On the ‘Love Again’ film premiere day in New York, Priyanka was accompanied by Nick and his family as well. It is noteworthy that Nick also made a cameo appearance in the romantic comedy film alongside Sam Heughan.

The film will be released in India on May 12.

