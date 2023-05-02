Power couple! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal the show at Met Gala 2023

The couple twinned in black
Priyanka and Nick/AFP
Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black for Met Gala 2023. Priyanka wore a black Valentino dress, paired with an 11.6-carat diamond necklace while Nick donned a white shirt, black pants, tie and a leather jacket. Nick also took to Instagram to share some pre Met moments with his wife and daughter.
Also Read: Alia Bhatt takes 'Mumbai to the Met' in a Prabal Gurung gown covered with pearls
View this post on Instagram
Here's how Netizen's reacted-
LMFAOOOOOO I CAN’T WITH PRIYANKA AND NICKðð#PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #MetGala— Nadia Sinhð¥ (@PriyankaAnomaly) May 2, 2023
pic.twitter.com/00j7AhxfB1
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: I'm glad it panned out perfectly: Arjun Kapoor opens up about his first ever trip of his life with dad Boney Kapoor
Ladies and gentleman, Priyanka Chopra at the #MetGala ð¤ð»#PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/NEEmmHr5XZ— Nadia Sinhð¥ (@PriyankaAnomaly) May 2, 2023
Ma desi girls slayed last nightð¥µâ¤#AliaBhatt #PriyankaChopra #MetGala pic.twitter.com/BKa4T4tdO7— sâ¹ (@overboooked) May 2, 2023
OMFG !!!!!— ê±ÊÉªá´â·ââ¬ Éªê± ê±á´á´ÉªÉ´É¢ Êá´á´É´É¢Éª ê±á´á´É´ðâ¤âðá´É¢á´ê±á´ á´ _á´ á´Ê ð¥¢ (@vswinter_bear06) May 2, 2023
MY QUEENS SLAYINNNNN MET GALA
Absolutely Gorgeous ð¥µð¥µâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸ð« ð«
Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt at Met Gala 2023 #MetGala2023 #PriyankaChopra #AliaBhatt #MetGala pic.twitter.com/IK9Q1iUbMK
KEEP SMILING LIKE THIS ALWAYS PC ð@priyankachopra #MetGala pic.twitter.com/634Qt2TBkv— Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) May 2, 2023
#MetGala2023— Durgesh Tiwary (@iDurgeshTiwary) May 2, 2023
Our Desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas with his husband and Hollywood actor-singer Nick Jonas at #MetGala .#PriyankaChopraJonas #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/76PMYsLlk0
Really me ! Song hye kyo & Priyanka Chopra picture OMG...ð!!! #SongHyeKyo #MetGala #PriyankaChopra— KimKimCoupleð (@couple2_kim) May 2, 2023