Power couple! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas steal the show at Met Gala 2023

Updated on: 02 May,2023 12:19 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The couple twinned in black

Priyanka and Nick/AFP

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas twinned in black for Met Gala 2023. Priyanka wore a black Valentino dress, paired with an 11.6-carat diamond necklace while Nick donned a white shirt, black pants, tie and a leather jacket. Nick also took to Instagram to share some pre Met moments with his wife and daughter.


Also Read: Alia Bhatt takes 'Mumbai to the Met' in a Prabal Gurung gown covered with pearls



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)


Here's how Netizen's reacted-

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Also Read: I'm glad it panned out perfectly: Arjun Kapoor opens up about his first ever trip of his life with dad Boney Kapoor

