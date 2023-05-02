Alia Bhatt impressed everyone with her maiden Met Gala appearance in a pristine white gown inspired by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look

Alia Bhatt takes 'Mumbai to the Met' in a Prabal Gurung gown covered with pearls

Alia Bhatt made her grand debut at this year's Met gala in New York, becoming one of the few Indian faces on the red carpet. The gala's theme this year was "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." For her debut look, the actress wore a pristine white gown with a billowing silhouette designed by Prabal Gurung.

The actress shared photos from the Met Gala 2023 red carpet and explained her inspiration behind the look. "I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired from this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look," she wrote in her caption.

Alia also said that she wanted to wear something made in India. She added, "I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls… and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it’s white, for my Choup-ED."

Talking about Alia's styling, Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Alia zeroed in on a famous corseted couture ball gown look by Karl Lagerfeld worn by Claudia Schiffer as the final Bridal look for Fall 1992 Couture. We then added around 100,000 pearls as a fitting salute to the genius of Karl Lagerfeld by Prabal Gurung."



"Jewelry designer Alice Cicolini x Malabar Gold and Diamonds worked with me closely to create the ring stack. Creating a modern, fresh interpretation, the knuckle duster is created around a large rose cut, surrounded by tapered, baguette and round diamonds, with a tassel of pearls. While the other hand has rings in our beautiful uncut diamond heritage all the same. Karl famously always liked looking ahead looking at what was next. Cutoff custom made embellished gloves by Outhouse with mini motifs as Karl liked to show in his embroidery and statement earrings," she added.



"We wanted to highlight Alia's face by releasing the hair back with a straight and wavy messy look. As our Indian brides always wear flowers in their hair, delicate hand strung jasmine buds, so today we created these with pearls and a few spikes to add the right amount of danger and sweetness in a bow! Pearl encrusted hand embroidered shoes by ASAxSko add the finishing punch. So the objective with makeup was to keep the skin looking really romantic with flushed cheeks but also give it that modern twist with soft ethereal eyes and nude lips. We bring you 'Mumbai to the Met'."

