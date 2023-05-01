While the Met Gala includes a huge number of stars from Hollywood, B-Town stars have also earned their spot at the event over the years with their exemplary work. Let's take a walk down memory lane and look back at the Bollywood beauties and prominent Indian personalities who gracefully walked Met Gala's coveted red carpet with all their glory

Indian celebrities Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala carpet

Listen to this article Met Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone, Indians who graced the coveted event in the past x 00:00

Famously known as the biggest night out for fashion, Met Gala 2023 is finally here! The Met Gala 2023 is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. With the theme for this year's Met being ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’, stars will pay homage to the renowned fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld in their best ensembles inspired by the designer. As the clock is ticking, we stand less than 10 hours away from being flooded with pictures of the stars in their statement outfits.

While the Met includes a huge number of stars from Hollywood, B-Town stars have also earned their spot at the event over the years with their exemplary work. Let's take a walk down memory lane and look back at the Bollywood beauties and prominent Indian personalities who walked Met Gala's coveted red carpet with all their glory.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Making her debut at the Met Gala 2017, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas became the first ever Indian to grace the Met Gala red carpet. For the event, Priyanka was seen in a beige trench coat dress designed by Ralph Lauren. The dress featured a preposterously long trail which garnered a lot of social media attention. Since then, Priyanka has made an appearance at the Met consecutively in 2018 and 2019. The actor has confirmed her presence at the Met this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ð Deepika's Heartbeat ð (@deepika.heartbeat)

Deepika Padukone

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone was the second Indian who walked the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2017. Presenting her most ethereal look, Deepika bloomed in beauty as she slipped in a Tommy Hilfiger white satin gown, paired with a diamond encrusted headpiece and matching earrings. Deepika was later seen at the Met in 2018 and 2019.

Isha Ambani

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani made her first appearance at the red carpet in 2017 in Maria Grazia Chiuri's first couture collection for Dior, a beige floor length gown covered in floral embellishments. Isha was later one of the guests for Met Gala in 2019

Also read: MET Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra confirms her appearance in a 'special' look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natasha Poonawalla (@natasha.poonawalla)

Natasha Poonawalla

Indian businesswoman and philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla made her debut on the Met Gala red carpet in 2018 donning a white corseted gown that featured graffiti inspired prints. The dress was a collaborative project of Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli. Natasha was next seen at the Met Gala in 2019 and later in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

Sudha Reddy

In 2021, Indian philanthropist Sudha Reddy was the only Indian at the Met Gala carpet, dressed in a breathtaking gown designed by the Falguni Shane Peacock label in a span of 250 hours.

For this year's Met Gala, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be making her first ever debut on the red carpet alongside Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.