MET Gala 2023: Priyanka Chopra confirms her appearance in a 'special' look

Updated on: 26 April,2023 07:17 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who has made multiple appearances at the prestigious MET Gala at New York, will be seen attending the event this year as well. On Tuesday, she reportedly confirmed the news during the premiere of her upcoming Prime Video series 'Citadel' in Los Angeles

Pic/ Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made multiple appearances at the prestigious MET Gala at New York, will be seen attending the event this year as well. On Tuesday, she reportedly confirmed the news during the premiere of her upcoming Prime Video series 'Citadel' in Los Angeles. Teasing the audience about her look, Priyanka said that 'it will be on theme'. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is also set to make her debut at the MET Gala carpet this year. Bhatt will likely be seen in a Prabal Gurung outfit. 


Popularly known as "fashion's biggest night-out", the theme for the MET this year is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'. The event will be held on May 1. Stars are expected to pay homage to work and life of Karl Lagerfeld this year. Not much is known about Priyanka's look for this year's MET but the actor did say it will have a 'special element'. Chopra made her MET debut in 2017 wearing a beige Ralph Lauren trench dress with a extra long trail. Priyanka will be seen at the MET after four years, with her last appearance being back in 2019 in a Dior couture gown for the ‘Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion’ theme. 



Meanwhile, Priyanka is all geared up for the release of 'Citadel', created by the Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. 'Citadel' will premiere on Friday, April 28 with two adrenaline-fueled episodes. 'Citadel' also features Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville and Alan Cumming. 

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka earlier said, "The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What's so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there's drama at the heart of each one of them, so there's a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me."

