Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas give major couple goals on their trip to Rome, have a look!

American singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram feed to share a video of him and his wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas on their trip to the Colosseum in Rome

Pic/ Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on their Rome trip

American singer Nick Jonas took to his Instagram feed to share a video of him and his wifey Priyanka Chopra Jonas on their trip to the Colosseum in Rome. The couple can be seen walking hand in hand, sharing a kiss and later savouring a gelato together. Nick donned a stunning coral shirt while Priyanka looked gorgeous in an olive green skirt and matching low neck top, as she layered her outfit with a chic black leather jacket. The duo rocked a pair of sunglasses as well.

Fans went gaga over the couple in the comments section as the duo shared their adorable moments from their trip. A user wrote, "This is what dreams are made of"

Another user wrote, "My favorite place in the world and my favorite couple in the world"

A fan wrote, "You guys are so so so cute.(heart eye emoji).. god bless u with long and beautiful life full of love and happiness"

Currently, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her Prime Video series 'Citadel', created by the Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. 'Citadel' will be out on April 28.

Meanwhile, Indian artiste King and Nick Jonas recently announced their collaboration for a new version of 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)'. The song is a remake of King's popular track 'Maan Meri Jaan' which received massive responses from the fans and has gathered more than 340 million views on YouTube. The almost 15-second teaser of the new version features Nick and King along with the 'Maan Meri Jaan' music playing in the background. Soon after the duo dropped the first teaser, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

(With inputs from ANI)