Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'feels truly lucky and blessed', shares pictures from Citadel's premiere in London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram

Listen to this article Samantha Ruth Prabhu feels 'truly lucky and blessed' to be at 'Citadel' premiere, shares pics x 00:00

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she ‘feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe’. On April 18, she attended the London premiere of "Citadel," starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. Samantha posed with Citadel's lead actors, Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden, among others, in the pictures. Samantha looks stunning in a black dress for the premiere.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a glimpse of the Citadel premiere, captioning it, "Truly humbled to be amongst some of the world's best at the Global Premiere of Citadel in London. The camaraderie, the creativity, the talent, the love, the shared vision, the dream of the people in that room was so inspiring and invigorating that I feel truly lucky and blessed to be part of this team and the Citadel Universe"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha also wished Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the cast and crew of Citadel by stating, "In awe of this world created by @therussobrothers and kudos to @primevideo for backing that vision. All the best to @priyankachopra @maddenrichard @stanleytucci Leslie Manville and the stellar star cast. Be ready to catch the exhilarating series, @citadelonprime on April 28th on @amazonprime. This is just the beginning. We cannot wait to bring to you the Indian chapter soon @rajandk @varundvn @mensit (smiling face with sunglasses emoji)"

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'unstoppable', here's how the 'Shaakuntalam' star reacted!

Samantha shared last year that she had been diagnosed with myositis. So for the time being, she took a break from acting after being diagnosed with the uncommon autoimmune condition while filming her Telugu film 'Kushi'.

On the work front, Samantha was most recently seen in the mythological drama film 'Shaakuntalam' which was released on April 14. She will be next seen in 'Kushi' and the Indian adaptation of 'Citadel' opposite Varun Dhawan.