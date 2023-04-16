Keerthy Suresh calls Samantha Ruth Prabhu 'unstoppable', here's how the 'Shaakuntalam' star reacted!

While superstars like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and several others recently gave a shoutout to Samantha on their Instagram stories for 'Shaakuntalam', 'Dasara' star Keerthy Suresh called the 'Yashoda' star 'unstoppable' as she praised during a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram

(Pics courtesy: Keerthy Suresh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu/ Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been gaining much support and praise from her counterparts down the South ever since her latest outing, 'Shaakuntalam' hit the big screens.

While superstars like Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and several others recently gave a shoutout to Samantha on their Instagram stories for 'Shaakuntalam', 'Dasara' star Keerthy Suresh called the 'Yashoda' star 'unstoppable' as she praised during a 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram.

Late at night on Saturday, Suresh held a 'Ask Me Anything' session where she got candid and answered many of the questions asked by her fans and followers on Instagram.

"I am here to answer your questions", Keerthy wrote on her IG stories while announcing the fun Q&A session with her fans. During the session, one of her fans asked Keerthy about Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Questioning Keerthy, the fan asked, "Tell about #Sam".

Keerthy, who was bombarded with questions, obliged her fan with an honest answer. Reacting to the question, Keerthy wrote, "Sam is one personality that I look up to. She is one of the most strong-hearted individuals I have come across. Simply put, she is unstoppable!"

The 'Nenu Sailaja' star even tagged Samantha in her IG story and ended the sentence with a white heart emoji.

Reacting to Keerthy's story, Samantha took to her IG story and wrote, "Thankyou darling @keerthysureshofficial", with a red heart emoji.

For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Keerthy Suresh have shared screen space in 'Mahanati', a blockbuster 2018 Telugu biographical drama which starred stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj and Bhanupriya among others.

In 2018, Keerthy made a cameo appearance in Samantha and Soori-starrer action movie, 'Seemaraja'.

Samantha who is currently seen in 'Shaakuntalam' opposite Dev Mohan, will next be seen with Vijay Deverakonda in 'Khusi'. She will also be seen alongside Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan in the Hindi adaptation of the American spy series, 'Citadel'. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden are headlining the English version of the spy franchise.

Keerthy was last seen with Nani in 'Dasara' which was helmed by first-time filmmaker, Srikanth Odela.