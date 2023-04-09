'Pushpa 2' star, Allu Arjun thanks his fans with folded hands for showering love on his birthday, take a look!

On Saturday, the Icon star took to Instagram and thanked his ardent fans and friends from his fraternity who sent him warm wishes on his birthday

(Pic courtesy: Allu Arjun/ Instagram)

South superstar, Allu Arjun has been making big waves since the release of his 2021 blockbuster pan-India film, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

A sought-after stalwart of the Telugu film industry, Allu is seen today as one of the influential pan-India stars whose popularity knows no bounds.

Referred to as the 'Icon Star' of Tollywood, Allu, ruling social media platforms like a true-blue king for all the right reasons, celebrated his 41st birthday on April 8, i.e. on Saturday.

On Allu's birthday, apart from the millions of his fans and well-wishers across the world, several big names from the Telugu film industry, also Bollywood, showered their love as they wished the 'Pushpa' star on his special day.

One of the humblest stars of Tollywood, Allu never misses a chance to show his gratitude to his beloved fans. On Saturday, the Icon star took to Instagram and thanked his ardent fans and friends from his fraternity who sent him warm wishes on his birthday.

In the photo, Allu can be seen dressed in a casual outfit, a black t-shirt over white track pants. The actor is seen standing with folded hands as he thanks his fans with a sweet smile on his face.

Alongside the photo, he penned a heartwarming note which read, "Thank You all . Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over . I am truly blessed. Humbled . Gratitude Forever …"

Allu, who is gearing up for his biggest project of the year 2023, 'Pushpa: The Rule', celebrated his birthday with his wife, Sneha Allu Reddy. Giving a glimpse of Arjun's birthday bash, Sneha posted several images on her Instagram story.

In one of the images shared by Sneha, we can see a birthday cake with 'Happy Birthday Arjun!!' written on it.

In another one, we can see Allu happily posing with Sneha and her girl gang.

The best photo of all though is the collage photo of Sneha and Arjun, where the power couple can be seen posing together for the camera. While Allu is dressed in a white Gucci tee with a colourful graphic print and navy blue pants, Sneha on the other hand, can be seen in a chic orange dress.

Recently, Allu set the internet ablaze when he dropped the first-ever poster of his highly-awaited next, 'Pushpa: The Rule'. While sharing the powerful poster on Instagram of one of his biggest upcoming projects, Allu wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!"

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa: The Rule' is the sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster 2021 pan-India movie, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Headlined by Arjun, fondly known as Bunny, the most awaited pan-India film of the year 2023 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. According to reports, one of the top-female actors down South, Sai Pallavi is likely to be seen in 'Pushpa 2'.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.