'Pushpa 2' FIRST POSTER: Allu Arjun's Goddess-like avatar takes internet by storm, Disha Patani reacts!

The poster, which has taken netizens by a massive storm already, features Allu Arjun in a Goddess-like avatar. Draped in a red and blue saree and adorned with traditional gold jewellery, Allu steals the show as he strikes the signature stuck upward shoulder pose

(Pic courtesy: Allu Arjun/ Instagram)

Ahead of his birthday on Friday, superstar Allu Arjun surprised his millions of fans and followers across the globe dropped the first-ever poster of his most-awaited movie, 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

Allu who played the titular role in the blockbuster action-drama pan-India movie, 'Pushpa: The Rise' in 2021, took to his official Instagram handle and shared the powerful poster of his highly-awaited next, 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

The poster, which has taken netizens by a massive storm already, features Allu Arjun in a Goddess-like avatar. Draped in a red and blue saree and adorned with traditional gold jewellery, Allu steals the show as he strikes the signature stuck upward shoulder pose.

Dipped in blue body paint from head to toe, Allu looks ferocious like Goddess Kaali as he stares on with fiery eyes. Posing with a gun in his right hand, Bunny looks ready to slay all the baddies in Pushpa style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

While sharing the powerful poster on Instagram of one of his biggest upcoming projects, Allu wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!!" Besides die-hard fans of Allu Arjun, Bollywood celebrities are also going gaga over the freshly released poster of 'Pushpa 2'.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani dropped fire emojis to Allu's comments section as she reacted to the poster of his next outing.

'Monica O My Darling' actor, Huma Qureshi too took to Allu's comment section and dropped a fire emoji.

Reacting to Allu's post, star Australian cricketer, David Warner wrote, 'I can't wait', with two red hearts and raising hands emojis.

"Congratulations' wrote Dino Morea with raising hand emojis.

Also Read: Hunt for Allu Arjun's Pushpa begins; watch

Directed by Sukumar, 'Pushpa: The Rule' is the sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster 2021 pan-India movie, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Headlined by everybody's favourite Allu Arjun, fondly known as Bunny, the most awaited pan-India film of the year 2023 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. According to reports, one of the top-female actors down South, Sai Pallavi is likely to be seen in 'Pushpa 2'.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.