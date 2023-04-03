Allu Arjun drops a heartwarming birthday wish for his son, check it out!

Telegu star Allu Arjun enjoys a huge fanbase across India. Apart from his notable milestones in the film industry, the actor is also known for his commitment towards his family at all times

Allu Arjun took to Twitter to drop a sweet birthday wish for his son on his birthday and we simply couldn't stop adoring him.

"Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest chinni babu #AlluAyaan"

Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest chinni babu #AlluAyaan pic.twitter.com/swwINNA4yO — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 3, 2023

The actor's dedication to his family is truly admirable. Even though he is a huge celebrity, he always finds time for his children and makes sure to be there for them whenever they need him. Not only that, he is seen appreciating and acknowledging the efforts of his team members with his thoughtful gestures.

Arjun, who is one of the highest-paid actors in India, made his debut with 'Gangotri' in 2003. He rose to prominence by starring in Sukumar's cult classic 'Arya' in 2004.

The actor, who is also known for his extraordinary dancing skills, went on to star in notable films such as 'Arya 2', 'Vedam', 'Julayi', 'Race Gurram', 'Sarrainodu', 'DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' and 'Pushpa: The Rise', which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Arjun was last seen in the 2021 action drama film 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The film, which also stars Fahadh Fassil and Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles, was written and directed by Sukumar, produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. Film's Music was composed by Devi Shri Prasad and editing and cinematography was performed by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas-Ruben.

The film 'Pushpa: The Rise' received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Allu Arjun's performance was appreciated by the filmmakers and movie lovers.

Currently Allu Arjun is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Pushpa: The Rule' which is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.