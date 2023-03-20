Allu Arjun blocks-unblocks 'Varudu' co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter

Bhanushree and Allu worked together in the Telugu romantic action drama film 'Varudu' which was released in the year 2010

Allu Arjun. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Allu Arjun, on Saturday, unblocked his 'Varudu' co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter, a few hours after blocking her.

Taking to Twitter, Bhanushree shared a screenshot of the actor's profile that shows he has blocked her, and wrote, " If you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn't get any work. But I've learned to find humor in my struggles - especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter Go subscribe?"

If you ever feel like you're stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn't get any work. But I've learned to find humor in my struggles – especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter🤷‍♀️ Go subscribe ?https://t.co/mqX2lVNjwx pic.twitter.com/ycSR5yGpfl — Bhanushree Mehra (@IAmBhanuShree) March 18, 2023

Bhanushree and Allu worked together in the Telugu romantic action drama film 'Varudu' which was released in the year 2010.

Helmed by Gunasekhar, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Post 'Varudu' Bhanushree appeared in several films but her career couldn't take off well.

After a few hours, Bhanushree clarified that she had never blamed Allu Arjun for her career setbacks and revealed that the 'Ala Vaikunthapuramloo' actor has unblocked her.

She shared another screenshot and wrote, "Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I've learned to find humor in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes! Thanks, Allu Arjun, for being a good sport."

Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I've learned to find humor in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes! Thanks, Allu Arjun, for being a good sport. @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/oLovQdnWAE — Bhanushree Mehra (@IAmBhanuShree) March 18, 2023

The actor also posted a video which she later deleted on the microblogging site and wrote, "Well, that was a rollercoaster of a day ! Goodnight, folks! Just to clear the air - my tweet wasn't intended to hurt any Allu Arjun fans. I'm a fan too! I was just poking fun at my own career struggles. Let's spread love & laughter, not hate. Sweet dreams!"

In the video, she could be seen sipping a drink.

Meanwhile, Allu will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2'.

