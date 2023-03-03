Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Allu Arjun collaborates with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar for his next

Allu Arjun collaborates with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar for his next

Updated on: 03 March,2023 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Allu Arjun is all set to collaborate with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures

Allu Arjun collaborates with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar for his next

(Pic courtesy: T-Series/ Twitter)


Superstar Allu Arjun who took the entire nation by storm with his powerful performance in the blockbuster movie, 'Pushpa' has joined forces with Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film, a notable project which is expected to be a big-scale entertainer. 


India's biggest production company, T-Series, took to Twitter on Friday to announce the massive collaboration between the three powerhouses. 



"Brace yourselves for this massive collaboration between three powerhouses of India - Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and superstar Allu Arjun," read the caption of the T-Series' post. 


The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Co-Producer Shiv Chanana with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the superstar Allu Arjun recently met to formalize this huge collaboration. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production.

Allu Arjun bhushan kumar t-series Pushpa Pushpa: The Rule Animal Kabir Singh Shah Rukh Khan Jawan bollywood Entertainment News Regional Cinema News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK