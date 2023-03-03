Allu Arjun collaborates with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar for his next

Allu Arjun is all set to collaborate with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures

(Pic courtesy: T-Series/ Twitter)

Superstar Allu Arjun who took the entire nation by storm with his powerful performance in the blockbuster movie, 'Pushpa' has joined forces with Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film, a notable project which is expected to be a big-scale entertainer.

India's biggest production company, T-Series, took to Twitter on Friday to announce the massive collaboration between the three powerhouses.

"Brace yourselves for this massive collaboration between three powerhouses of India - Producer Bhushan Kumar, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and superstar Allu Arjun," read the caption of the T-Series' post.

The movie under this association will be produced by T-Series Films Production and Bhadrakali Pictures.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Co-Producer Shiv Chanana with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the superstar Allu Arjun recently met to formalize this huge collaboration. Headlined by Allu Arjun, the filming of this movie will commence right after the wrap-up of Sandeep Vanga’s Spirit which is also produced by T-Series Films Production.