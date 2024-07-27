Stay informed with the latest developments in nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more

NDRF personnel are conducting rescue operations at Belapur building collapse site/ NDRF

Listen to this article Mid-day Top News at this hour: Building collapses in Navi Mumbai; Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz village

A three-story structure collapsed in Navi Mumbai's Shahbaz hamlet on Saturday morning, leaving several persons presumed trapped. Navi Mumbai According to Deputy Fire Officer Purushottam Jadhav, two persons have been rescued, and another two are suspected to be trapped. Read More

Dharavi residents' rehabilitation: Kurla residents protest, land survey postponed

Residents of Kurla East protested on Thursday in Nehru Nagar against the survey of the dairyland intended for the Dharavi Redevelopment project. The State Government Land Record Department planned to survey the 21-acre dairy land in Kurla East. However, the survey has been postponed due to rain. Read more

Barack, Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have endorsed Kamala Harris in her White House bid, giving the vice president the expected but still crucial backing of the nation’s two most popular Democrats. The endorsement, announced Friday morning in a video showing Harris accepting a joint phone call from the former first couple, comes as Harris continues to build momentum as the party’s likely nominee after President Joe Biden’s decision to end his re-election bid and endorse his second-in-command against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump. Read More

Nikkhil Advani: ‘Never saw a time when a maker couldn’t talk to CBFC’

Arre, aap toh Kal Ho Naa Ho [2003] jaisi film banate thhe!” This is all that filmmaker Nikkhil Advani heard from one of the members the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after he screened Vedaa for the body on June 25. There has been no formal response from the CBFC regarding the John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer since, except the communication in early July that it was being sent ahead to the Revising Committee. Read More

Surya, Gambhir take charge as India face Sri Lanka in 1st T20I



At first glance, this is a T20I series with not too much at stake, but first glance can often be deceptive. The next T20 World Cup is a fair distance away—in India in 2026—and it might be too premature to begin preparations for that competition in right earnest, but the three-match showdown against Sri Lanka, beginning on Saturday, is massively significant in numerous ways. Read more