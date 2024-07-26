As Vedaa awaits CBFC’s clearance for a month, director Nikkhil shocked that Board has sent it to Revising Committee without apprising him of issues

The actioner stars John Abraham and Sharvari

Arre, aap toh Kal Ho Naa Ho [2003] jaisi film banate thhe!” This is all that filmmaker Nikkhil Advani heard from one of the members the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after he screened Vedaa for the body on June 25. There has been no formal response from the CBFC regarding the John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer since, except the communication in early July that it was being sent ahead to the Revising Committee.

What exactly is the CBFC’s concern with the movie, which is eyeing an August 15 release? That’s the first question we ask the director when we get on a call with him. “I would tell you, but I have no idea. The norm is that the Examining Committee watches the film, sends us a list of objections or reservations, and then we discuss further. For instance, in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway [2023], they had an issue with the word ‘harami’ being used. We explained to them that the protagonist is from the outskirts of Kolkata, and is semi-educated. She is enraged and desperate. They understood our perspective. Neena Gupta’s character in the film was modelled on Sushma Swaraj; [through her] we had shown Swaraj’s speech in the Parliament. While we had paraphrased it, the board suggested it be kept verbatim because this speech was documented in public records. We incorporated that change. I have never had this experience where the CBFC has held something for a month, and I have no idea what the issue is,” says Advani, who expressed his disappointment in a lengthy post on Instagram on July 25.

Nikkhil Advani

The teaser of Vedaa indicates an undercurrent of caste issue, and a heavy dose of action. For now, Advani is focused on its July 29 screening for the Revising Committee. The filmmaker informs that the screening was initially scheduled for July 25, but was cancelled due to the heavy rains. Despite the hurdles, he doesn’t believe that it’s a tough time for filmmakers today. “I am doing my best work today. I am making Freedom at Midnight, Rocket Boys; I don’t think it’s the worst time to be a filmmaker.”

Advani adds, “I will say, however, that I have never seen a time when a filmmaker hasn’t been able to talk to the CBFC about the changes. Every time we’ve come across a situation like this, we’ve sat across the table and discussed the recommendations. Earlier, a representative would be sent to my office to discuss the changes. But this time it feels like I have been ghosted.”

Sharvari and John Abraham in a still from Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa

August 15 has two more Hindi releases in Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein. At the moment, it seems unlikely that Vedaa will meet its release date. “[A delay in release] cannot happen because it will lead to major losses for me and the studio. Right now, we are hoping that the Monday screening happens. Then we can negotiate the changes needed. Our promotional window is reduced. Vedaa is a potboiler set in current times. It releases in two weeks and our first trailer hasn’t come yet!” says the filmmaker.

mid-day texted CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi, who didn’t respond till press time. However, a member of the Revising Committee, who was to watch the film on Thursday, on condition of anonymity, assured that Vedaa will be viewed on July 29.

The insider added, “There was a city-wide red alert on Thursday, which is why we had to push the screening. The delay is only because of the backlog of other films; there is no ulterior motive. There are some objectionable bits in the film, they will be addressed by the Revising Committee. The film will meet its release date.”