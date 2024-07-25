Breaking News
Makers of John Abraham's Vedaa allege 'unusual delay' by CBFC in giving clearance

Updated on: 25 July,2024 10:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Vedaa producer Nikkhil Advani has revealed that the film was submitted to CBFC on June 25. The John Abraham-starrer is yet to get a certification

Makers of John Abraham's Vedaa allege 'unusual delay' by CBFC in giving clearance

Shrarvari and John Abraham

Makers of John Abraham's Vedaa allege 'unusual delay' by CBFC in giving clearance
Nikkhil Advani, the producer of the upcoming movie ‘Vedaa’ starring John Abraham, has alleged delay by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in giving clearance to the film.  


Taking to Instagram, Nikkhil Advani shared a joint post with John Abraham, Zee Studios, Abhishek Banerjee, and Emmay Entertainment which said: “We, the producers of 'Vedaa', feel compelled to share with our fans &amp; supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure clearance and certification from the CBFC of India.



“Adhering to protocols, we applied for certification well before the prescribed eight weeks to release. Our film was screened for the CBFC on June 25. Post this, we were advanced for a revising committee review without any explanation as to what the esteemed examining committee's concerns or objections were.”


 
 
 
 
 
The post added, “It is our earnest request and wish that these words reach those who are able to help us resolve and dissipate this impasse and have our film certified. August 15t is a special date that we are fortunate to find ourselves in a position to bring our film to the fans of John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, who have supported our previous releases 'Satyameva Jayate' and 'Batla House' on the same date.”

Calling 'Vedaa' a powerful, and out-and-out entertaining film inspired by current events, the post said: "We believe it deserves to reach the audience. It is our sincere endeavour that we will be able to keep our appointment with you.”

‘Vedaa’ starring John Abraham, Abhishek Banerjee, and Sharvari in key roles is slated for an August 15 release, clashing with Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Stree 2’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein'. 

