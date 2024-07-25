Akshay Kumar has been questioned time and again for doing four films a year and his passion for work has often been misunderstood as a greedy motive to make money

Bollywood superstar Actor Akshay Kumar, who can be seen in the recently released theatrical film ‘Sarfira’, has spoken up on the criticism of him churning out movies one after the other.

The actor has been questioned time and again for doing four films a year and his passion for work has often been misunderstood as a greedy motive to make money.

During a conversation with Mamaearth founder Gazhal Alagh, Akshay said: "I have been told why I do four films a year, and that I should do only one film. If I just do one film, what should I do on other days?”

“Many people tell others they work too much, lucky are those people who get work. In this day and age, so many people don’t get work, they are unemployed, but at least let the ones who are getting work, work.”

The superstar also shared that he has been professionally cheated by a few producers.

“I detach from a person if someone cheats me. I go quiet and take a side path. I have been cheated professionally, a couple of producers have not paid me, that is cheating only,” the actor said.

