Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shraddha Tamannaah slay in red at launch of Stree 2 song Aaj Ki Raat

Shraddha, Tamannaah slay in red at launch of 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'

Updated on: 25 July,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Shraddha Kapoor, who were present at the event, twined in red outfits

Shraddha, Tamannaah slay in red at launch of 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'

Tamannaah Bhatia, Shraddha Kapoor Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Shraddha, Tamannaah slay in red at launch of 'Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
x
00:00

'Aaj Ki Raat', the first song from the upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Stree 2’ starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was unveiled in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.


Actresses Tamannaah Bhatia and Shraddha Kapoor, who were present at the event, twined in red outfits. While Tamannaah makes a guest appearance in the song, Shraddha is set to reprise her role as a mysterious lady in 'Stree 2' which is the sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree’.



Throughout the promotional phase, Shraddha has embraced her character's essence with a consistent braided hairstyle, a subtle yet significant nod to her on-screen persona. 


At the 'Aaj Ki Raat' song launch, she continued this trend, exuding an aura of mystique and allure that complemented her role perfectly.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah brought her own brand of elegance to the event, donning a red saree paired with a corset top. Tamannaah's ensemble at the song launch combined traditional grace with contemporary flair, making her a vision of sophistication.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film marks the fifth instalment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on August 15.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Stree 2 shraddha kapoor Rajkummar Rao tamannaah bhatia bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK