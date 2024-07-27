Navi Mumbai: Fire brigade, NDRF rescue 2 after building collapse, search on for one trapped

The Navi Mumbai fire brigade and NDRF personnel rescued two individuals alive from the debris, but one more is still believed to be trapped.

NDRF personnel are conducting rescue operations at Belapur building collapse site/ NDRF

Teams from the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are currently working at the site of a building collapse in the city's Belapur. So far, the personnel have rescued two persons alive from the rubble; however, one more is still suspected to be trapped and the search operation is underway.

The incident has activated emergency services to secure the safety of any remaining people. Rescue personnel are working tirelessly, using sophisticated equipment and procedures to locate and save the trapped person.

Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.