ICC proposes change in rule for leg-side wides

Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Debasish Datta | sports@mid-day.com

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/AFP

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Cricket Committee has proposed two new changes that will be mulled over by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) with a view to give bowlers a certain amount of leeway in limited-overs cricket.


The proposal advanced to the MCC, who are the custodians of the game, includes reverting to the usage of a solitary ball after the 25th over of an inning. Currently, two balls are used from either end for the duration of an innings. The decision is expected to help pacers generate reverse-swing and the 
spinners to extract a greater degree of turn.


Additionally, ICC’s Cricket Committee has also proposed an amendment to the leg-side wide rule, suggesting an imaginary guideline to be drawn which will enable the umpires to decline calling it a wide ball if the ball has passed in close proximity to the batter’s body.  

The ICC Cricket Committee is chaired by Sourav Ganguly and includes former players Mahela Jayawardene, Roger Harper, while Daniel Vettori and VVS Laxman act as representatives of current players. Other members include Gary Stead (full member team coach’s representative), Jay Shah (full member’s representative), Joel Wilson (umpires representative), Ranjan Madugalle (chief match referee), Jamie Cox (MCC representative), Kyle Coetzer (associate member’s representative), Shaun Pollock (media representative), Geoff Allardice (ex officio member), David Kendix (statistician) and Clive Hitchcock (committee 
secretary).

