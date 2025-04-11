Breaking News
Dhoni the captain is a different beast: Dada

Updated on: 11 April,2025 08:07 AM IST  |  Kolkata
Agencies |

Top

Because Dhoni, the captain, is a different beast,” Ganguly said just moments before CSK officially announced Dhoni’s return as captain for the remainder of IPL 2025

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/AFP

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes there is only one way MS Dhoni should feature in the IPL and that is as captain of CSK. “If MS Dhoni has to play for CSK, he must be captain of CSK. 


Also Read: IPL 2025: "MS Dhoni will take over as captain for the remainder of the league," Fleming


Because Dhoni, the captain, is a different beast,” Ganguly said just moments before CSK officially announced Dhoni’s return as captain for the remainder of IPL 2025.


