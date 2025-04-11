Because Dhoni, the captain, is a different beast,” Ganguly said just moments before CSK officially announced Dhoni’s return as captain for the remainder of IPL 2025

Sourav Ganguly. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Dhoni the captain is a different beast: Dada x 00:00

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly believes there is only one way MS Dhoni should feature in the IPL and that is as captain of CSK. “If MS Dhoni has to play for CSK, he must be captain of CSK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: IPL 2025: "MS Dhoni will take over as captain for the remainder of the league," Fleming

Because Dhoni, the captain, is a different beast,” Ganguly said just moments before CSK officially announced Dhoni’s return as captain for the remainder of IPL 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever