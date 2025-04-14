ICC forms task force for displaced Afghanistan women cricketers

As part of the initiative, the ICC will establish a dedicated fund to provide direct monetary assistance, ensuring these cricketers have the resources they need to continue pursuing the game they love

ICC Chairman Jay Shah

The ICC on Sunday announced the formation of a dedicated task force to support displaced Afghan women cricketers, many of whom are now living in exile in Australia, and for this the game’s apex body has collaborated with BCCI and cricket boards of England and Australia.

In a landmark initiative, the ICC has joined hands with the sport’s three most influential boards—BCCI, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA) to “assist these talented athletes in both their cricketing and personal development journeys”.

This will be complemented by a robust high-performance programme offering advanced coaching, world-class facilities, and tailored mentorship to help them reach their full potential, the ICC said in a press release. Commenting on the initiative, ICC chairman Jay Shah said: “In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport.”

Women in Afghanistan have been banned from sports since Taliban returned to power in 2021.

