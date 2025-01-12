Meanwhile, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were elected BCCI secretary and treasurer respectively during the SGM.

Devajit Saikia

Listen to this article Devajit Saikia succeeds Jay Shah to become BCCI secretary x 00:00

Ajit Agarkar and his national selection committee will meet on Sunday in Mumbai to pick India’s squad for the Champions Trophy. The 50-over tournament will be played in Pakistan and UAE from February 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

“India’s Champions Trophy squad will be announced on January 19 in Mumbai,” BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla told reporters at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Also Read: Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden ODI century helps India clinch victory in the second game vs Ireland

Meanwhile, Devajit Saikia and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia were elected BCCI secretary and treasurer respectively during the SGM.

“I have to take the support of all Apex Council members and continue whatever good work Jay bhai [Shah] has done during his tenure for the last five years,” Saikia said.