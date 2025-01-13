Jemimah Rodrigues’ maiden hundred takes India to their highest score in women’s ODIs; beat Ireland by 116 runs in second match to seal series 2-0

Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates her century yesterday. Pic/BCCI

Listen to this article Jemimah Rodrigues' maiden ODI century helps India clinch victory in the second game vs Ireland x 00:00

A collective batting performance headlined by Jemimah Rodrigues’ maiden hundred formed the cornerstone of India’s commanding 116-run win against Ireland in the second women’s ODI here on Sunday as the hosts took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

India scored a massive 370 for five riding on three half-centuries and a hundred before restricting Ireland to 254 for seven in the stipulated 50 overs. It was the elegant skipper, Smriti Mandhana, who was first off the blocks with an attacking 73 off just 54 balls, while Rodrigues’ first hundred (102 off 91 balls) ensured a smooth finish for the hosts.

Newcomer Pratika Rawal (67 off 61 balls) and the seasoned Harleen Deol (89 off 84 balls) also made merry against a sub-par bowling attack. Ireland batted steadily but never had the firepower to surpass a gigantic Indian total. Save Christina Coulter Reilly’s 80, there wasn’t much fight from the other batters as off-spinner Deepti Sharma emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3-37. Seamer Titas Sadhu got 1-48 in 10 overs.

Prior to the game, Rodrigues’s record has been one that flattered to deceive with just six half-centuries across 40 games. But once she got the boundary off medium pacer Arlene Kelly, the relief was palpable as she did a mock guitar-playing act with her willow. “It has been a long wait to get this hundred. Glad that the team gave me a role at No. 4 and I could deliver,” Rodrigues told Star Sports at the innings break.

“Today, the important thing for me was to be [there] till the 50th over. Getting runs is not a problem, I am good at that, but staying till the end was important and glad I could do that.” Despite the daunting total, Rodrigues said India didn’t feel home and dry. “We can’t take any team lightly, we have followed domestic cricket here, 390 has been chased,” she said.

Brief scores

India 370-5 (J Rodrigues 102, H Deol 89, S Mandhana 73, P Rawal 67; O Prendergast 2-75, A Kelly 2-82) beat Ireland 254-7 (C Coulter Reilly 80, S Forbes 38, G Delaney 37; D Sharma 3-37, P Mishra 2-53) by 116 runs

