Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > India beat West Indies by 115 runs to clinch three ODI series

India beat West Indies by 115 runs to clinch three-ODI series

Updated on: 24 December,2024 09:32 PM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

Top

Opting to bat, India produced a solid batting show with Harleen Deol (115) hitting a century and Smriti Mandhana (53), Pratika Rawal (76) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52) scoring fifties to take India to 358 for five

India beat West Indies by 115 runs to clinch three-ODI series

Harleen Deol (Pic: X/@BCCIWomen)

Listen to this article
India beat West Indies by 115 runs to clinch three-ODI series
x
00:00

A superlative batting display helped India seal the three-game ODI series with a massive 115-run win over West Indies in the second match here on Tuesday.


Opting to bat, India produced a solid batting show with Harleen Deol (115) hitting a century and Smriti Mandhana (53), Pratika Rawal (76) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52) scoring fifties to take India to 358 for five. In reply, WI folded for 243 in 46.2 overs with Hayley Matthews making a 109-ball 106 at the top.


Also Read: "We want to break it down to just Melbourne now": Rohit Sharma


Priya Mishra snapped three wickets, while Deepti Sharma (2/40), Titas Sadhu (2/42) and Rawal (2/37) accounted for two wickets each.

Brief Scores:

India: 358 of 5 in 50 overs (Harleen Doel 115; Pratika Rawal 76; Afy Fletcher 1/38).

West Indies: 243 all out in 46.2 overs (Hayley Matthews 106; Priya Mishra 3/49).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs West Indies india Team India west indies sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK