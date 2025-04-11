The victims were coerced into taking part in large-scale cyber fraud operations run by international criminal networks, the officials said

In a major crackdown on one of the most disturbing forms of emerging cybercrime—cyber 'Slavery Racket'—Maharashtra Cyber has rescued over 60 Indian nationals who were trafficked to Myanmar under false promises of well-paid overseas jobs, the officials said on Friday.

The victims were coerced into taking part in large-scale cyber fraud operations run by international criminal networks, they said.

According to officials, the individuals were lured through social media platforms by agents posing as employment consultants, offering high-paying jobs abroad. These victims were flown to Thailand on tourist visas and, upon arrival, were taken for hours towards the Thai-Myanmar border.

“They were made to cross a river in small boats into Myanmar and then confined in heavily guarded compounds controlled by armed groups,” said an official from Maharashtra Cyber.

Once inside these compounds, the victims were forced to sign one-year contracts and engage in cyber fraud schemes, including fake investment offers and digital arrest scams. The operations were well-organised, with lower-level workers using fake identities to trick people, while senior operatives pretended to be police or officials to extort money.

After rescuing and returning the victims to India, Maharashtra Cyber launched a full investigation into the matter, said an official.

Three FIRs have been registered under sections 127(2), 127(4), 143(2), 308(5), 308(4), 319(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, he said.

So far, five people have been arrested, including a Chinese national, identified as Talaniti Nulaxi, who was allegedly planning to set up a cybercrime unit in India. Other arrested individuals include Manish Grey, also known as Maddy, an Indian character actor with roles in web series and television. He is believed to have played a key role in recruiting victims and helping traffic them to Myanmar, the officials said.

The remaining accused—Taisan (alias Aaditya Ravi Chandran), Rupnarayan Ramdhar Gupta, and Jensi Rani D—are Indian nationals, they said.

“These operations were not isolated scams but part of an organised international network. The arrested individuals used the cover of legitimate call centres and placement agencies to carry out their crimes,” Maharashtra Cyber said.

The agency added that investigations are still ongoing, and statements from the rescued individuals are being recorded to find more people involved in the network.

“Maharashtra Cyber remains committed to breaking every part of this criminal operation and making sure all those involved are brought to justice,” it said in an official statement.

Maharashtra Cyber has urged the public to be cautious of fraudulent job offers—especially those promising unusually high pay or overseas placements through unverified sources. People are advised to check the credibility of recruiters and report any suspicious activities to cybercrime authorities without delay.