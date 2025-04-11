Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Mumbai Police for cybercrime awarness

Through this collaborative effort, the Bala actor aims to help educate the public—especially vulnerable groups about the deceptive tactics used by cybercriminals

Ayushmann Khurrana. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with Mumbai Police for their latest cybersecurity initiative to raise awareness about the rising threat of cybercrime.

Through this collaborative effort, the Bala actor aims to help educate the public—especially vulnerable groups—about the deceptive tactics used by cybercriminals and how to stay safe online. As part of the campaign, a promotional video featuring Ayushmann has been released, where the actor-singer offers useful advice on staying alert in the digital space and steering clear of online scams.

Highlighting that most victims are everyday individuals unaware of the advanced tricks used by cybercriminals, the video aims to equip citizens with the awareness and tools they need to safeguard themselves online. Through this initiative, Mumbai Police and Ayushmann hope to promote safer internet practices across the community.

Speaking about cyber safety and his initiative with Mumbai Police, Ayushmann shared, “Cyber safety has become of utmost importance in today's life with rampant online scams and frauds, and it is crucial we stay vigilant and educated. Partnering with Mumbai Police, who have always been at the forefront at protecting our city's citizens and taking online safety a step further, is a reminder to think twice before you fall for any of these frauds.”

“This public safety announcement and the helpline launched by Mumbai Police is a remarkable effort to safeguard people from potential cybercrimes and keep them informed to stay vigilant about possible scams,” he added.

On the professional front, the 40-year-old actor will next be seen in the upcoming horror comedy, "Thama,” alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The project marks the first major collaboration between ‘Munjya’ director Aditya Sarpotdar and actors Rashmika and Ayushmann.

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, with a script penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. Backed by Maddock Films, the upcoming drama also stars Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in significant roles.

