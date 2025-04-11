Breaking News
Thane school teacher loses Rs 66 lakh in online investment scam

Thane school teacher loses Rs 66 lakh in online investment scam

Updated on: 11 April,2025 02:29 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent

The Kalyan resident told the police that a woman, who identified herself as Sunita Chowdhary, befriended him on social media and coaxed him to invest in a scheme through a website promising high returns,

Thane school teacher loses Rs 66 lakh in online investment scam

Representational Image

Thane school teacher loses Rs 66 lakh in online investment scam
An official on Friday said that a 54-year-old school teacher from Maharashtra's Thane district lost Rs 66 lakh after falling prey to an online investment scam, reported news agency PTI.


The Kalyan resident told the police that a woman, who identified herself as Sunita Chowdhary, befriended him on social media and coaxed him to invest in a scheme through a website promising high returns, reported PTI.


The teacher subsequently "invested" Rs 66 lakh in the scheme over about 50 days, said the official from Kolsewadi police station.


Once the teacher began seeking returns and a refund of the original investment, the accused, who had been communicating with him through two mobile phones, became unreachable, reported PTI.

The police are working to trace the IP address, mobile locations, and digital transaction trails linked to the accused, the official said.

Man loses over Rs 3 lakh in KYC fraud

A man working in Bollywood as an assistant director lost Rs 3.39 lakh after online fraudsters duped him on the pretext of updating the Know Your Customer (KYC) details of his bank, police said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The victim, Chetan Desai, said in his complaint that he received a message last week from a number not known to him, which stated that his bank account had been closed, an official of Oshiwara police station said, reported PTI.

He immediately called the sender of the message, who told him that the account was closed due to incomplete KYC details. He also asked Desai to update the information and sent a link for it.

Soon after the victim opened the link and put in the important information, like his account number, PAN card number and Aadhaar number, he received multiple messages about money withdrawn from his bank, the official said.

He lost a total of Rs 3.39 lakh, following which he approached the police and lodged a complaint, he said.

Efforts are underway to trace the bank to which the money was transferred, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

