A 66-year-old man from Thane was duped of over Rs 47 lakh in an online share trading scam. Fraudsters lured him with promises of high returns, leading him to make multiple transactions before realising the fraud. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

A 66-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district has fallen victim to cyber fraud, losing more than ₹47 lakh to scammers who lured him into an online share trading scheme, police said on Saturday.

According to PTI, the fraud took place between December 2024 and February 2025. The accused, who were allegedly part of a WhatsApp group and a share trading application, contacted the victim and persuaded him to invest in online trading by promising high returns.

PTI reports that the victim, believing in the lucrative opportunity, transferred a total of ₹47,01,652 through multiple online transactions to different bank accounts. However, when he failed to receive any returns on his investment, he realised that he had been duped and approached the police.

As per PTI, based on the senior citizen’s complaint, the police registered a case on Thursday against three unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. An investigation into the fraudulent scheme is currently underway.

Thane: Cyber crooks cheat man of Rs 1.18 crore in online investment fraud

Police launched investigations after a 44-year-old man from Thane allegedly lost Rs 1.18 crore in an online investment fraud, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The victim received a message on his WhatsApp number in January on a "lucrative" investment opportunity in share markets.

"The victim subsequently invested Rs 1,18,50,000. When he sought the promised returns on his investment, the accused began avoiding his calls and messages, following which he approached the police," the police official added, reported PTI

Police have registered an FIR and launched investigations. Nobody has been arrested so far, the official said.

Elderly man duped of Rs 72.98 lakh in share trading fraud

Thane police have registered a case against two persons and a company for allegedly duping a 70-year-old man of Rs 72.98 lakh after luring him to invest in a fake share trading scheme, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The victim, hailing from neighbouring Mumbai, stayed at his brother's place in Maharashtra's Thane city over the last five months.

During this period, the accused contacted him through various digital platforms, offering attractive investment opportunities in share trading with promises of high returns, reported PTI.

However, after making the investments, the victim neither received the promised returns nor the invested amount, the official from Kasarwadavali police station said.

When he tried to contact the accused, they stopped responding to his calls and messages, raising suspicion, he said, reported PTI.

The victim approached the police on Sunday with a complaint.

The police subsequently registered a case against two persons and an investment firm under relevant legal provisions, the official said, reported PTI.

Efforts were on to trace the accused and identify whether the fraudulent activities extend to other victims.

The Thane police have urged people to exercise caution while making online investments and to verify the authenticity of financial schemes before transferring money.

(With inputs from PTI)