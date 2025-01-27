Based on a complaint by the victim, a resident of Badlapur, the police on Saturday registered a case under the Information Technology Act, an official said

The police on Monday said that a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly duped of Rs 54.9 lakh by cyber fraudsters who offered him work opportunities online, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint by the victim, a resident of Badlapur, the police on Saturday registered a case under the Information Technology Act, an official said while sharing an update on the online job fraud, reported PTI.

He said the complainant alleged that a woman posing as a "team leader" in a company approached him with an offer of online work-from-home jobs that appeared legitimate.

The man was sent an online game via the Telegram messaging application and was assured substantial prize money for playing the game, and made him pay some money to play on the app, the official said while sharing an update on the online job fraud, reported PTI.

He said the complainant paid Rs 54.9 lakh between September 2024 and January 2025 but never received any returns, reported PTI.

The Thane city police have advised people to avoid sharing personal or financial details on unsecured online platforms and to be wary of schemes that promise high returns with minimal effort.

Thane woman loses Rs 1.85 cr in share trading fraud

A 47-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly duped of Rs 1.85 crore by cyber fraudsters who lured her into share trading for good returns, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered on Thursday at Kasarwadavali police station under relevant provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act, reported PTI.

The alleged accused, identified by their group name, contacted the woman in October 2024, lured her to take up share trading for lucrative returns, and added her to different WhatsApp groups, an official said, reported PTI.

He said the accused sent the woman different links through which she made payments of Rs 1.85 crore between October last year and this month.

The official said the woman realised she had been duped when she did not get any returns on her investment.

The matter is being probed, he said.

