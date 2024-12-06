A 54-year-old man from Thane lost Rs 59 lakh after being coerced by scammers posing as customs and CBI officials, threatening him with false criminal charges

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Thane: Man loses Rs 59 lakh to cyber scam involving fake Customs and CBI officials x 00:00

A 54-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane city became the victim of an elaborate online scam, losing Rs 59 lakh after being coerced by fraudsters who posed as Customs and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers. The scam unfolded between November 26 and December 2, with the victim duped into transferring the money to the scammers under the threat of legal action.

According to police reports, the victim first received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a Customs officer based in Delhi. The caller told the man that a parcel addressed to him had been intercepted and that it contained drugs. The scammer then alleged that the matter was being referred to the CBI for further investigation. He told the victim to cooperate with the investigation and connect with a CBI officer.

The victim, believing the situation to be genuine, received a follow-up call from another person who identified himself as a CBI officer. This caller informed the victim that his name was linked to serious criminal activities, including human trafficking and money laundering. To clear his name and avoid facing legal action, the caller demanded that the victim pay a sum of Rs 59 lakh.

In a state of panic and under duress, the victim proceeded to transfer the money into several bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. Despite the continuous pressure to make further payments, the victim began to suspect something was wrong after transferring the funds. Upon realising he had been duped, he immediately approached the Naupada police station to file a complaint.

A case has since been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Police are now investigating the matter, hoping to track down the scammers responsible for the crime.

The incident highlights the increasing sophistication of online fraud, with criminals exploiting fear and confusion to manipulate victims into parting with large sums of money. Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and cautious when dealing with unsolicited calls, especially those demanding money under the guise of government officials.

As per PTI, police are continuing their investigation to apprehend those behind the scam.

(With inputs from PTI)