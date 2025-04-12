The train services will end early at 9:30 pm on all three days due to final integration testing, an official notification said

The BKC station on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14 for final testing, check details x 00:00

Mumbai Metro Line 3 will operate on a changed schedule from April 12 to April 14, 2025 due to final testing of services, an official notification said on Saturday.

It said that the train services will begin operations at 7:30 pm and will end early at 9:30 pm on all three days due to final integration testing.

An official notification was also posted on the official X account of Mumbai metro Line 3.

It said that the passengers are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Schedule for Metro Line 3-

April 12 (Saturday): Services from 6:30 am to 9:30 pm

April 13 (Sunday): Services from 8:30 am to 9:30 pm

April 14 (Monday): Services from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Mumbai Metro had on Tuesday revealed the first look of the much-awaited Dharavi Metro Station, part of the Aqua Line 3 of metro project in city.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) which is executing Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro Line 3 shared the first look of the Dharavi Metro Station on its officials X account.

It wrote, "Dharavi Metro Station is built using the cut-and-cover methodology along the banks of Mithi River. The station has successfully navigated several challenges, including land acquisition, traffic diversions, and diversion of multiple utilities during the construction of Aqua Line."

Earlier, in February this year, the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3 had stated that it had commenced train movement ahead of Kotak BKC Metro station on the Dharavi to Acharya Atre Chowk stretch, covering 9.77 km and six stations.

“Train movement was completed till Acharya Atre Chowk station for trials. The stretch is expected to open for commercial operations by March 2025, subject to inspection and safety certifications by the commissioner of metro rail safety,” a spokesperson had earlier said.

The officials had earlier said that working under the Mithi River for such a project was a big challenge. It has never been attempted here under such soil conditions and hence there was no precedent of any kind. The Mithi River is crossed by a twin-tunnel section running under the river between Bandra Kurla Complex and Dharavi stations. Work was taken up with tunnel boring machines (TBMs) named Godavari 3 and Godavari 4 and the New Australian Tunneling Method, which involves sequential excavation.

From the entire 3 km twin tunnel section running between BKC and Dharavi, approximately 2 km passes under an expanded water body, including a 500-metre segment of the active Mithi River channel. To tackle this challenge, custom-designed earth balance machines were developed specifically for tunnelling beneath the water.