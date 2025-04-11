The initiative aims to revamp key railway stations across India to provide enhanced amenities for passengers. The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Vaishnaw for prioritising the state’s railway infra

A total of 132 railway stations across Maharashtra will be modernised under the Centre’s ambitious ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Friday.

The initiative aims to revamp key railway stations across India to provide enhanced amenities for passengers.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Vaishnaw for prioritising the state’s railway infrastructure.

“I thank the Honourable Prime Minister and Railway Minister for their continuous support in modernising Maharashtra’s railway stations, which will now match global standards,” CM Fadnavis said.

Among the prominent stations included in the redevelopment list are Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar (Central and Western), Andheri, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Pune, Nashik Road, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Amravati, and Bhusawal. In addition, suburban and rural stations such as Akkalkot Road, Daund, Igatpuri, Chanda Fort, Malad, Dombivli, and Chinchwad have also been selected for transformation.

The scheme envisions equipping railway stations with modern facilities including spacious waiting lounges, food courts, clean and hygienic restrooms, lifts, escalators, and digital services.

Beautification of premises and improved urban connectivity aligned with local city planning are also key components of the project.

Each selected station has been allocated a dedicated redevelopment budget.

The highest allocations have been made for:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Rs 1,813 crore)

Nagpur Junction (Rs 589 crore)

Ajni (Rs 297.8 crore)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Rs 241 crore)

Jogeshwari (Rs 119 crore)

Solapur Rs 56 crore)

Talegaon (Rs 40.34 crore)

Pandharpur (Rs 40 crore)

Smaller stations too have received funding to address local travel needs and infrastructure gaps. For instance, Phaltan has been allocated Rs 1 crore, Wathar Rs 8 crore, and Dehu Road Rs 8.05 crore. A full list of stations and respective budget allocations includes names from nearly every district in Maharashtra, underscoring the scheme’s wide-reaching impact.

Minister Vaishnaw noted that the programme would not only boost passenger convenience but also contribute to the economic development of the regions surrounding the upgraded stations.

“The transformation of these stations will not just improve travel experience but also stimulate economic activity by improving connectivity and integrating railway infrastructure with city planning,” he said.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, launched by Indian Railways, is part of a national mission to upgrade over 1,300 railway stations in phases. Maharashtra’s inclusion of 132 stations makes it one of the most extensively covered states under this initiative.