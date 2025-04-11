The Maharashtra government should convey the association's concerns to the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and ask it to amend its "impractical rules", Aaditya Thackeray said

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday demanded that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis intervene to end the ongoing water tanker strike in Mumbai, reported the PTI.

Aaditya Thackeray demanded that CM should step-in to end the strike of the Mumbai Water Tanker Association (MWTA) and resolve the "Mumbai water crisis".

The Maharashtra government should convey the association's concerns to the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and ask it to amend its "impractical rules", Aaditya said, warning of a protest if a solution was not found within 48 hours, according to the PTI.

"The chief minister should intervene in the matter and talk to the water tanker association so as to deal with the water crisis in the city," said Thackeray, a former minister who represents the Worli assembly seat in south Mumbai, as per the PTI.

The MWTA on Thursday suspended supply in the city indefinitely to protest the civic body's notices to the owners of private wells which supply water to tankers.

Owners of around 1,800 registered tankers are affiliated to MWTA. These tankers supply around 350 Megaliters per Day (MLD) water to different parts of the city, including upscale south Mumbai.

Authorities have made it mandatory for well owners to provide proof of lease or ownership, install digital water flow meter and obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Central Ground Water Authority, among other things.

Earlier, on Thursday, Aaditya Thackeray had said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) must clearly tell about solutions to Mumbai water crisis.

Aaditya, in a post on X, raised serious concerns about Mumbai’s growing water crisis, following the suspension of water supply called by the Mumbai Water Tanker Association on Thursday.

“Many housing societies, high-rise buildings, chawls, commercial offices, and industries will be affected due to the association's 'strike',” Aaditya Thackeray wrote on X.

He further stated, "The Tanker Association is protesting against new guidelines issued by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) for bulk water suppliers. According to the Association, these regulations are difficult to implement and are creating operational challenges. Their protest demands that these issues be addressed properly."

(with PTI inputs)