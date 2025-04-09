The allegation that the use of Marathi is being deliberately avoided is completely baseless, MMRC said

Phase 1 of Metro-3 between Aarey and BKC is already operational, and all stations on that route have name boards in both Marathi and English. Pic/MMRC

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has clarified on the ongoing controversy regarding the names of metro stations being displayed only in English and said that the station names will be displayed in Marathi and English.

In an official statement, the MMRC said, "The work on Phase 2A of Metro-3 is progressing steadily. As part of this phase, name boards are currently being installed at the metro stations. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) assures that, very soon, the names of all stations will be prominently displayed in both Marathi and English. In fact, Phase 1 of Metro-3 between Aarey and BKC is already operational, and all stations on that route have name boards in both Marathi and English."

The statement said, "MMRC firmly states that Marathi is the official language of Maharashtra, and it is our responsibility to uphold its dignity. The allegation that the use of Marathi is being deliberately avoided is completely baseless. MMRC strictly adheres to the Government of Maharashtra’s guidelines regarding the use of Marathi in official and public communications."

It further said, "All station works under Phase 2A are progressing rapidly, and are in their final stage, all station names will be displayed in both Marathi and English. This is being done to ensure that information is easily understandable for all passengers and that no one faces any inconvenience. MMRC is committed to serving the people of Mumbai and aims to deliver high-quality and inclusive services at every stage."

