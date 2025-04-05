Breaking News
Mumbai Metro races against time to meet 2025 deadline

Mumbai Metro races against time to meet 2025 deadline

Updated on: 05 April,2025 08:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Four key corridors set to open this year, but delays and cost overruns continue; at least four Metro corridors have been targeted for completion by December 2025



Pic/Satej Shinde


The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is constructing an extensive Mumbai Metro network of 12 lines, spanning 337.1 km across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Of these, four lines covering 58.9 km (including the 12.44 km underground Aqua Line 3) are operational, while eight lines covering 165.7 km are at various stages of construction, with the remaining corridors still in the planning and tendering phase. At least four Metro corridors have been targeted for completion by December 2025.  


Mumbai Metro Network: Status update 


Yellow Line 2B 
Route: DN Nagar (Andheri) – Mandale (Mankhurd) 
Cost: Rs 10,986 crore 
Status: 83% complete; track work and finishing ongoing  


Pic/Rane AshishPic/Rane Ashish

Red Line 7A/9 
Route: Andheri (E) – CSMIA and Dahisar (E) – Mira Bhayander 
Cost: Rs 6607 crore 

Pic/Rane Ashish

Status: 
. Red Line 9 (Dahisar-Mira Bhayander) – 96% complete 
. Phase 1 (Dahisar Kashigaon, 4.5 km, 4 stations) – December 2025 
. Phase 2 (Kashigaon-Mira Bhayander, 4.6 km, 4 stations) – December 2026 
. Red Line 7A (Andheri (E)-CSMIA, 13.5 km) – 56% complete  

Pic/Atul KamblePic/Atul Kamble

Green Line 4 
Route: Wadala – Thane (Kasarvadavali) 
Cost: Rs 14,549 crore 
Status: 79% complete; divided into three phases 
Completion targets: 
. Kasarvadavali to Cadbury Junction (7.8 km, 8 stations) – December 2025 
. Cadbury Junction to Gandhi Nagar (10.6 km, 11 stations) – December 2026 
. Gandhi Nagar to Wadala (final stretch, 11 stations) – November 2027 
. Original cost: Rs 2632 crore 
. Original deadline: July 2021  

Pic/Rajendra B. AklekarPic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Green Line 4A 
Route: Kasarvadavali – Gaimukh 
Cost: Rs 949 crore 
Status: 89% complete 
Completion target: December 2025 
. Original cost: Rs 440.84 crore 
. Original deadline: April 2025 

Pic/Satej SindePic/Satej Sinde

Aqua Line 3 
. Status: Mumbai’s first underground Metro is 94.77%
. Phase 2 (BKC – Worli, 33.5 km) set to open mid-April 2025  

Pic/Nimesh DavePic/Nimesh Dave

Pink Line 6 
Route: Swami Samarth Nagar (Lokhandwala) – Vikhroli 
Cost: Rs 6716 crore 
Status: 78% complete; depot construction ongoing at Kanjurmarg 
Completion target: December 2026 

Pic/Rajendra B. AklekarPic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

Orange Line 5 
Route: Thane – Bhiwandi – Kalyan 
Cost: Rs 8417 crore 
Status: Divided into two phases 
Completion targets: 
. Thane: Bhiwandi (11.9 km, 6 stations) – December 2026 (94.6% complete) 
. Bhiwandi: Kalyan – June 2029 
. Original deadline: March 2022 

Orange Line 12 
Route: Kalyan – Taloja 
Stations: 19
Cost: Rs 5865 crore 
Status: 6.5% complete 
Completion target: December 2027 

Green Line 10 (extension) 
Route: Gaimukh – Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) 
Cost: Rs 4476 crore 
Status: Under tendering 
Deadline: March 2030   





. 5.4 km stretch of five stations between Mandale and Chembur on Yellow Line 2B 
. Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh (Line 4A) 
. Kasarvadavali to Cadbury Junction (a part of Line 4) 
. 9.77 km stretch between BKC and Acharya Atre Chowk (Aqua Line 3), expected to be operational by mid-April 2025, subject to clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS). 

337.1 KM
Length of Mumbai Metro network

Public reactions & expert opinions 

Anil Galgali Activist

Anil Galgali Activist
‘Several Metro corridors have missed deadlines, leading to cost escalations. The MMRDA and state government must prioritise and complete these projects without further delays.’ 

Ashok Datar Transport analyst

Ashok Datar Transport analyst
‘With Metro construction delayed, BEST buses must step in. The Metro will take at least two more years, but if BEST adds 10 lakh daily riders, it can bridge the gap with more electric buses. Right now, public transport needs urgent reinforcement.’ 

Harish T Poojary Commuter 

Harish T Poojary Commuter 
‘The speed of Metro construction in Mumbai must increase. Years of work, barricaded roads, and endless traffic jams have become unbearable. The Metro should have been ready 20 years ago, and now that work has started, it must be completed on time.’ 

Other lines under development 

. Green Line 11 (Wadala – SP Mukherjee Chowk, 12.7 km) is now under MMRCL 
. Gold Line 8 (Airport Road – Navi Mumbai Airport, 35 km) DPR to be prepared by CIDCO under PPP model 
. Magenta Line 14 (Kanjurmarg – Badlapur, 45 km) draft DPR received; tenders issued for environmental impact report 

mumbai metropolitan region development authority mumbai metro MMRDA mumbai mumbai news

