Move is the first innovation on 10-year-old line, and is expected to help the dense crush between the two stations

The Ghatkopar-Versova Metro Line 1, which has a daily ridership of over 4 lakh commuters. Pic/Rajendra B. Aklekar

In an experiment, the Reliance Mumbai Metro Line 1 (Blue Line), saturated beyond capacity between Ghatkopar and Versova, conducted a trial run to operate trains with a shorter turnaround between Andheri and Ghatkopar. An official said that the trial was held on March 6 and will be implemented on a regular basis at a later date. He added that the headway, or time interval between vehicles in a transit system, will improve from 220 seconds to 205 seconds, which will enable Metro 1 to carry an additional 5000 commuters during peak hours.

In response to commuter feedback and to enhance service frequency during peak hours between Andheri and Ghatkopar, we tested a new train schedule on March 6 whereby alternate trains were operated up to Andheri and Versova. During the trial, we continuously monitored the impact of this change to enable future improvements. We welcome further input from commuters as we strive to provide a more efficient and seamless travel experience,” an official said.

Around 85 per cent Metro Line 1 commuters travel between Andheri and Ghatkopar. Pics/Rajendra B. Aklekar

This also means increasing the frequency of trains along the crowded stretches along the line to clear off extra rush. “Most of the crowd during rush hours is between Andheri and Ghatkopar Metro stations. So instead of taking trains all the way to Versova, the team is working on operating trains in a shorter loop between Andheri and Ghatkopar railway stations. The shorter loop includes every alternate train between Versova/Andheri and Ghatkopar,” a source added

How is it being done?

These trains are running between Ghatkopar station and Andheri station during morning and evening rush hours. They are using a rail crossover at Azad Nagar to return. It has been done on the basis of feedback from passengers and based on passenger data. The experiment was carried out based on meticulous planning and involved the tweaking of indicators and announcement systems.

How many services?

At present, Blue Line 1 operates 422 services with the first at 5.30 am from Versova as well as Ghatkopar and the last train from Versova at 11.25 pm and from Ghatkopar at 11.50 am. The new pattern has increased services to 430, with the addition of eight more trips due to the short-loop in place.

‘Need more coaches’

The Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (Andheri LOCA) has filed an online petition in the public domain on Change.org demanding an increase in coaches from four to six. “Lakhs of commuters who are using the Mumbai Metro Line 1 are badly impacted by the overcrowding and poor travel experience due to decades-old capacity which hasn’t been upgraded. If things don’t change soon, this can lead to personal injuries and a stampede-like situation for commuters. Line 1 is the only Metro line connecting East and West Mumbai. As Line 2A and 7 from the surrounding areas of North Mumbai Dahisar to Andheri are feeding more commuters into Line 1 now, there is a need for urgent action as the ridership has crossed four lakh and it would be prudent to increase coaches to six,” Dhaval Shah, Andheri LOCA founder who started the petition, said. mid-day had first highlighted in its June 30, 2018, edition how the crowds in Metro Line 1 had become unmanageable with four coaches.

Commuters speak

Karan Jotwani

Oshiwara resident, co-founder of Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association

‘I am a daily Line 1 commuter and travel to my workplace in Marol. This change is not acceptable to me. instead of increasing No. of rakes and bogies, which has been the same for the past 11 years, they are resorting to such tricks which will severely inconvenience a huge number of Andheri West-based commuters’

Mitasha Paintal,

Lokhandwala resident and Versova-Ghatkopar commuter.

‘I travel daily, end-to-end, during peak hours. This shift will cause a delay in reaching home. Metro 1 should scrap the idea and fast track putting into service all rakes which are currently in maintenance’

Dhaval Shah,

Founder, Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association

‘The state government ought to take over ownership of Line 1 and increase the rakes by three times and bogies to six as the line is currently running at 300 per cent capacity and there is high risk of a stampede. Post the Gokhale bridge shutting down, many commuters from Andheri West had shifted to Line 1 and this is causing an inconvenience to them’

Samrat Poddar,

Shastri Nagar resident and daily commuter to Sakinaka

‘This is a step in the wrong direction as it will increase travel time for Andheri West-based commuters. It should be scrapped with immediate effect or else it will lead to violent clashes’