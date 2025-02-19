The blaze was reported at a unit in Damu Nagar in Thakur Village area of Kandivali (east) at around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, the officials said

A fire broke out at a unit in Azad Wadi Chawl in Kandivali area of north Mumbai, the civic officials said on Wednesday, adding that a fire-fighting operation was underway.

According to the officials, the blaze was reported at a gala of Damu Nagar in Thakur Village of Kandivali (east) at around 6:10 pm on Wednesday.

Following the information regarding the fire to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) and the civic officials rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the blaze.

The fire was classified as a level I (minor fire) and three fire engines were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far, the civic officials said.

Further details are awaited.