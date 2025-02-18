Breaking News
Fire breaks out at coaching center in Bhiwandi no injuries reported

Fire breaks out at coaching center in Bhiwandi, no injuries reported

Updated on: 18 February,2025 08:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve

The officials said that the fire damaged the ceiling and benches of the classes

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A fire broke out at a private coaching center in Bhiwandi area of Thane district in Maharashtra, the civic officials said on Tuesday.


The blaze was reported due to a short circuit in the private coaching center at Bhiwandi, they said.


"The fire was reported at WinTop Classes, located on the second and third floors of Gurudev Shopping Plaza," said an official, adding that no injury was reported in the in fire.


The officials said that the fire damaged the ceiling and benches of the classes.

The fire brigade officials successfully brought the fire under control, and the situation is now normal, said an official.

Further details are awaited.

