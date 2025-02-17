Breaking News
Fire breaks out at empty camp in Sector 8 of Mahakumbh Mela area

Updated on: 17 February,2025 05:15 PM IST  |  Prayagraj (UP)
ANI |

Top

On Saturday, a fire had broken out in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh Mela area, affecting a camp run by Lavkush Seva Mandal

As the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 approaches its final stretch in Prayagraj, another fire broke out in an empty camp in Sector 8 of the Mela area on Monday.


On Saturday, a fire had broken out in Sector 19 of the Mahakumbh Mela area, affecting a camp run by Lavkush Seva Mandal.


The incident occurred in the evening, damaging stored items, including tents, blankets, and grains, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.


On the fire incident, DIG Mahakumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, said, "In Sector 19 of the Kumbh Mela area, Lavkush Seva Mandal used to run a camp in which some tents were kept; there was some grains, some blankets, etc in their store room. The material kept there caught fire; there was no loss of life or injury to anyone."

"The Kumbh Police received information about the fire incident around 6:15 pm. Within 5 to 7 minutes, the fire brigade vehicle reached the spot and the fire was controlled," he added.

Meanwhile, another incident of fire break out took place on Thursday in a vacant hut near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18 at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh site.

According to the fire department, the personnel deployed by the administration doused the blaze, and no injuries had been reported.

This incident comes on the heels of yet another fire last week, where 15 tents in an open area in Prayagraj caught fire.

The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the fire was quickly controlled. The tents were later found to be unauthorised.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Mahakumbh 2025 kumbh mela Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj India news

