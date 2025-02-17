Raina, who is currently in the USA, had requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing

Samay Raina. File Pic

The Maharashtra cyber has turned down comedian Samay Raina's request to record his statement via video conferencing and has summoned him to appear before it in Mumbai on February 18 in connection with the India's got latent row, the officials said on Monday.

Raina, who is currently in the USA, had requested the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record his statement via video conferencing. However, the Cyber Cell denied his request, stating that he must appear in person, they said.

"He has been summoned to record his statement on Tuesday, February 18," said an official

Maharashtra cyber is a cyber and information security division. It had earlier registered an FIR in the matter over Samay Raina's YouTube show, India's got latent.

The Maharashtra cyber is also investigating the case registered against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on YouTube for his 'BeerBiceps' channel and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had asked Samay Raina to appear at the Khar Police station for an inquiry before February 17, and he informed them about his was abroad and had requested for sometime.

The police had also earlier rejected Ranveer Allahbadia's request to record his statement at his residence, and he was too asked to appear before the investigators in person.

The Mumbai Police, Assam Police and Maharashtra Cyber are yet to record the statement of Ranveer Allahbadia.

The Maharashtra cyber officials had earlier stated that it has summoned at least 50 persons to record their statements in connection with the case.

They also include those who participated in the show.

Meanwhile, a team from the Assam Police, which has also registered an FIR in the matter is also investigating the case separately had visited Mumbai left on Sunday after serving notices to accused persons at their residences.

An official said that the Assam Police have asked all the accused persons to appear before them in Guwahati in person.

Many of the accused persons were not available to record statements, following which the Assam Police team served notices to them under section 35 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the officials said.