A response to vulgarity cannot be in the same vein

Today, because parents were the subject of the statement, there are several memes etc. about the parents. One really cannot mix that up with the family. This is heinous. One cannot threaten families

This is in no way condoning YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s grossly inappropriate and revulsive statement or passing off obscenity as humour. His first apology was lame, too. While the debate rages on, with reports stating he is untraceable, it is important that we ensure we are keeping things in perspective.

This means that people should not target the families of creators, however offensive their comments are. People cannot and should not drag their parents, siblings, etc, into the mix, as they are not the ones who have made the comment.

Find a statement offensive or disagree with it? Online arguments take place, yet, they sometimes escalate to taking personal potshots at the family, especially the women of the family who are threatened with violence, and at times the abuse takes on sexual overtones.

Do keep those unrelated to the controversy out of it. One cannot online or physically threaten relatives. They may not say it, but they too may be shocked, disgusted and appalled at the creator statements. They cannot and should not have to pay any kind of price for what is said by one individual from the family. That really goes for all cases, where wives and girlfriends are dragged into the mix. Debate, discussion, dissension and action is all on the table but going out of line while responding, talking about death and cutting off tongues is reprehensible, too.

Let us always keep a thinking mind and make well-thought-out arguments for what should come next.