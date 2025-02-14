Cops ask podcaster to appear today after he failed to show up on Thursday

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (centre) and comedian Samay Raina (right). Pic/X/@adigitalblogger

Listen to this article India’s Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina face second summons x 00:00

The investigation into alleged irregularities in the talent show ‘India’s Got Latent’ has intensified, with both Khar police and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoning key individuals linked to the show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Khar police has issued a second summons to Ranveer Allahbadia, asking him to appear for questioning. He was initially called to record his statement at 3 pm on Thursday but failed to appear. Following this, police sent a fresh notice directing him to cooperate with the probe and appear today.

Statements from judges

So far, Khar police have recorded statements from seven individuals associated with the show—including Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makheja, Balraj Singh Ghai’s father (owner of The Habitat Studio), Tushar Pujari (chief programmer/production manager) and three other studio employees.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered an FIR and is reviewing all episodes of India’s Got Latent. Former judge Raghu Ram recently visited the Cyber Police office and recorded his statement. Several others from the show’s judging panel have also been summoned for questioning.