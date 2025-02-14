Breaking News
All Mumbai and MMR construction sites told to install air-quality monitors
GBS outbreak: Wadala man dies of Guillain-Barré Syndrome; BMC says no need to panic
Crass joke row: Cops summon India’s Got Latent show jury
Mumbai: How these residential areas are battling mosquito menace round the year
Mumbai: BMC plans new firefighting technology for high-rise buildings
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Indias Got Latent row Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina face second summons

India’s Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina face second summons

Updated on: 14 February,2025 07:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Cops ask podcaster to appear today after he failed to show up on Thursday

India’s Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina face second summons

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia (centre) and comedian Samay Raina (right). Pic/X/@adigitalblogger

Listen to this article
India’s Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina face second summons
x
00:00

The investigation into alleged irregularities in the talent show ‘India’s Got Latent’ has intensified, with both Khar police and the Maharashtra Cyber Cell summoning key individuals linked to the show.


The Khar police has issued a second summons to Ranveer Allahbadia, asking him to appear for questioning. He was initially called to record his statement at 3 pm on Thursday but failed to appear. Following this, police sent a fresh notice directing him to cooperate with the probe and appear today.


Statements from judges


So far, Khar police have recorded statements from seven individuals associated with the show—including Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Makheja, Balraj Singh Ghai’s father (owner of The Habitat Studio), Tushar Pujari (chief programmer/production manager) and three other studio employees.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has registered an FIR and is reviewing all episodes of India’s Got Latent. Former judge Raghu Ram recently visited the Cyber Police office and recorded his statement. Several others from the show’s judging panel have also been summoned for questioning.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

youtube Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina khar mumbai police mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK