Updated on: 14 February,2025 01:50 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

Top

The remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on Youtube as 'BeerBiceps', on parents and sex in the reality show led to massive outrage, resulting in complaints from several persons

An Assam Police team arrived in Pune on Thursday evening to issue summons to comedian Samay Raina in connection with a case filed in the north-eastern state over his Youtube show 'India's Got Latent'.


The remarks by Ranveer Allahbadia, popular on Youtube as 'BeerBiceps', on parents and sex in the reality show led to massive outrage, resulting in complaints from several persons.


A case was registered on Monday in Guwahati by a resident there for alleged promotion of obscenity in a publicly accessible online show.


Besides Allahbadia and Raina, the others named in the case there are Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija.

The Assam Police has already summoned Allahbadia and Chanchlani, asking them to be present in person in connection with the controversial remarks they had made during the show.

Raina has a house in Balewadi in Pune.

As per Assam Police, a team of the cyber police currently in Mumbai has served summonses to the duo but were yet to issue it to three others also named in the case.

An officer of the team said they are here in connection with the Youtuber but refused to give details.

Maharashtra Cyber, part of the state police, is also investigating the case. 

