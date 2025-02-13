India’s Got Latent row: Maharashtra Cyber issues second summons to Samay Raina

Yesterday, Samay Raina’s lawyer informed the Cyber Cell that he is currently in the United States and will return on March 17

The Cyber Cell has sent a summons to Samay Raina, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Monday, February 17.

Comedian Samay Raina on Wednesday said he has removed all episodes of "India's Got Latent" from his YouTube channel, days after the show landed in a controversy over a remark by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia.

In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Raina said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina, 27, posted on X.

On Tuesday, the controversial episode of the show was removed by YouTube following orders from the central government. "India's Got Latent", which started in June 2024, has aired 18 episodes till now.

Allahbadia, 31, found himself at the centre of a major controversy after his comments on Raina's show went viral on social media Monday, sparking widespread criticism and police complaints in Mumbai and Guwahati.

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has already apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Allahbadia, Raina, Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

Raina rose to prominence after winning the second season of "Comicstaan" in 2019. He currently has six million followers on Instagram and 7.45 million on YouTube.

The comedian got involved in the controversy just days after he appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's long-running game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" with Tanmay Bhat.

Raina is currently in the US for the 'Samay Raina Unfiltered' comedy tour. He recently performed in San Jose and has gigs lined up in Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, and Canadian cities including Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal.

There have also been media reports that Raina's stand-up shows in Ahmedabad and Surat have been cancelled.