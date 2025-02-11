Breaking News
Ranveer Allahbadia under fire as Mumbai Police arrive at his residence over India’s Got Latent remarks

Updated on: 11 February,2025 01:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Mumbai Police arrived at YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia’s residence following a complaint over his remarks on India’s Got Latent. The controversy has led to backlash, legal action, and calls for a show ban.

Ranveer Allahbadia under fire as Mumbai Police arrive at his residence over India’s Got Latent remarks

Ranveer Allahbadia under fire as Mumbai Police arrive at his residence over India's Got Latent remarks
A team of Mumbai Police has arrived at the residence of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia in connection with the ongoing controversy surrounding his remarks on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, ANI reports.


The visit by law enforcement follows a formal complaint lodged against Allahbadia and other individuals associated with the show. The controversy has ignited significant backlash, with growing calls for legal action and demands for a complete ban on the programme.


As per ANI, the situation escalated further as social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani’s lawyer, Apurva, was seen at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai. The studio where India’s Got Latent is filmed falls under the jurisdiction of Khar Police, prompting legal representatives to engage with officials.


On Monday, a lawyer officially filed a complaint against Allahbadia, comedian and show host Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and the organisers of India’s Got Latent. According to Mumbai Police sources, the complaint alleges that inappropriate and offensive language was used during an episode, sparking outrage among viewers.

The controversy erupted when Allahbadia, widely known for his YouTube channel BeerBiceps, made what has been described as offensive remarks during a recent episode. ANI REPORTS that his comments drew widespread criticism, prompting a strong response from various industry bodies, including the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA).

In a strongly worded statement, AICWA condemned Allahbadia’s remarks, branding them "abhorrent" and "disrespectful" to societal and family values. The association demanded immediate and stringent action against those involved in the show.

As per ANI, AICWA’s official statement read: "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society."

The organisation further called for a complete ban on the show and urged the film and entertainment industry to sever ties with those associated with it. "We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia," AICWA added.

Following the growing outrage, Allahbadia issued a public apology via a video shared on his X account. ANI REPORTS that he acknowledged the inappropriateness of his comments, admitting they were neither appropriate nor humorous.

"My comment wasn’t just inappropriate, it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry," Allahbadia stated in his apology.

The YouTuber also addressed concerns about his influence on younger audiences, vowing to exercise greater responsibility when using his platform. "Family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect," he added.

Furthermore, Allahbadia revealed that he had requested the producers of India’s Got Latent to remove the contentious sections from the episode in which his remarks were made. "I have asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. All I can say in the end is sorry, I hope you can forgive me as a human being," he concluded.

In addition to AICWA’s condemnation, a formal complaint has been submitted to the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission. The complaint alleges that the show deliberately used abusive language and made obscene remarks about women to garner viewership and financial gain through online broadcasts.

(With inputs from ANI) 

