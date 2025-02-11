Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Celebrity Life News > Newsmakers News > Article > Samay Rainas Indias Got Latent recent episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia REMOVED from YouTube

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent recent episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia REMOVED from YouTube

Updated on: 11 February,2025 10:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

India's Got Latent controversial episode featuring Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija has been pulled down from YouTube

Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent recent episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia REMOVED from YouTube

In pic: Ranveer & Samay Raina

Listen to this article
Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent recent episode featuring Ranveer Allahbadia REMOVED from YouTube
x
00:00

Amid multiple cases against the show's host Samay Raina and panelists Ranveer Allahbadia & Apoorva Mukhija, the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent has been pulled down from YouTube. This came just a few days after the episode featuring Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija was released. It was Ranveer Allahbadia who bore the brunt of the backlash after the episode was aired.


According to reports, the controversial portion of the episode was edited hours after the backlash, and now the episode has been finally pulled down from YouTube. Reportedly, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed YouTube to remove the video after complaints about allegedly offensive language.


What Ranveer Allahbadia said


Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled one contestant and asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia (@beerbiceps)

A formal complaint was filed against him, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the show. The complaint was registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India's Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, obviously not. I’m not going to give any context or justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. Need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina Entertainment News Entertainment Top Stories Celebrity Life

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK