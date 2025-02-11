India's Got Latent controversial episode featuring Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija has been pulled down from YouTube

Amid multiple cases against the show's host Samay Raina and panelists Ranveer Allahbadia & Apoorva Mukhija, the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent has been pulled down from YouTube. This came just a few days after the episode featuring Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija was released. It was Ranveer Allahbadia who bore the brunt of the backlash after the episode was aired.

According to reports, the controversial portion of the episode was edited hours after the backlash, and now the episode has been finally pulled down from YouTube. Reportedly, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed YouTube to remove the video after complaints about allegedly offensive language.

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled one contestant and asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

A formal complaint was filed against him, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the show. The complaint was registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women’s Commission.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India's Got Latent.

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, obviously not. I’m not going to give any context or justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. Need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”